Group berates PDP, others for allegedly politicizing national security

Leading pro-democracy group, National Democratic Front has berated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs as a clear attempt to pollute the national security architecture with bad politics.

According to the group, the attempt by politicians to drag the service Chiefs into politics is not good for our democracy and should be discouraged by all Nigerians.

Dr. Bolaji Abdulkadir, the group’s Secretary General, made this known in a presser on Thursday in Abuja.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs citing the bandit attacks that left several people dead in Zamfara state. On the surface, this demand by Nigeria’s opposition party sounds logical and is even the natural order of things in certain climes. But to the extent that this call came from the PDP it is suspect and must be evaluated against the backdrop of the antecedents of this party and its chieftains.

“Let us be clear, what happened in Zamfara state is not acceptable under any dispensation. But the cry of the PDP over Zamfara is similar to the popular adage of a witch that has killed a baby at night crying during the day. It has no place in the modern world. The party is simply trying to benefit from the blood that has been spilled in Zamfara by trying to use a tragedy to achieve goals that threaten the nation worse than the bandits that they have already unleashed on the people.

“First, there had been allegations before now that the PDP teamed up with disgruntled elements from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the state.

“It is common knowledge that the present government would have much better if it did not have to clean up the mess it created. If the country had run on the correct template in the years that the PDP was in power there would have been no need for the military to be deployed for what ordinarily should be the jurisdiction of civil police. It is therefore sheer shallowness to be assessing the effectiveness of the military service chiefs based on assignments that ordinarily is not theirs.

“The National Democratic Front is asking the Federal Government to without further delays set up a high powered probe into the activities of bandits in Zamfara state with a view to formally expose those that are employing these killers to cut short the lives of Nigerians. It is important to get to the bottom of this wickedness because it is the guaranteed way of putting an end to the needless bloodletting by perpetrators of the acts.

“The wisdom here is that of cutting off the head of the monster to ensure that it is dead, the killers are merely the hands that pull the trigger, the brain that decides when, where and how the trigger is pulled should be the focus of the government.”