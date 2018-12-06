Gov poll: Ogun indigenes in Diaspora canvass support for ANRP

ABEOKUTA – THE governorship aspiration of the candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in Ogun State, Mr Adewale Omoniyi, received a major boost, weekend, following his endorsement by indigenes of the state in the Diaspora.



At a support parley held at Manchester in the United Kingdom, the Diaspora groups said their decision to back Adewale for the Oke Mosan seat was because of his resourcefulness, robust manifesto, integrity and passion to serve.

The event which was hosted by the Coterie Group in conjunction with the Black Community in Manchester, United Kingdom, was also attended by eminent Nigerian business and political leaders, the UK chapter of ANRP UK, Ogun State indigene in Diaspora.

President of Lancashire Group, Hakeem Eribo and the organizing Secretary, Kayode Opaniyi, said: “The Omoluabi pedigree of Adewale Omoniyi stands him out from the lot because he is a man of integrity and substance. He is a tested and trusted hand. That is why the whole of Manchester is supporting him and his aspiration. We believe he will become the next governor of Ogun State and we are mobilising our people at home and some of us will be going to Nigeria to vote for him and the ANRP next year.”

Speaking at the occasion, Omoniyi, who eulogised the support given to his aspiration, vowed to turn things around in the state by running a data-based government that will positively impact on education, health, agriculture and the people.

The ANRP candidate said: “We are going to bring our ingenuity to bear and create 250,000 jobs within the first 100 days in office and support 100,000 elderly with a monthly stipend. The people are going to be first in all our programmes.”