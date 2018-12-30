Breaking News
Gov. Emmanuel doles out N62m Christmas package to youths, women, in A’Ibom

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has doled out N62 million as Christmas package to youths and women across the 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
Emmanuel made the donation at the end-of-year get-together party for youths in the state at Eket Local Government on Sunday.


