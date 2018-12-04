Gbagi celebrates heroic father 40 yrs after

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

OGINIBO—FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has lined up a four-day event to celebrate the 40th year exit from the planet earth of the patriarch of Gbagi family, the Olorogun Pa Robinson Ajerigheye Gbagi, at Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The programme commences today with the unveiling of Papa’s tombstone and official opening of Oginibo Community Town Hall by the Gbagi Foundation, eye screening, cataract, surgery, cervical cancer test and immunisation for children by Gbagi Foundation on Wednesday.

The ex-minister and criminologist said in a statement that honouring of “my icon and beloved father will end with an open air thanksgiving and grand reception on Saturday after a novelty football match and book launch on Thursday and Friday.”