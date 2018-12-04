FRSC urges state govts. to key into school bus policy

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged state governments to key into the ‘School Bus policy’ introduced by the corps recently.

Oyeyemi made the call at the official inauguration of the state sector command’s permanent office complex in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the policy, which would soon take effect, was aimed at protecting school children against road traffic crashes as it prohibits certain actions of other motorists on sighting a school bus.

The corps marshal said that when the policy became effective, all school buses would be painted in distinct yellow colour.

“I urged the state to key into and drive it wholly in the state in order to safeguard our children and future leaders from untimely deaths.

“Any nation that does not revere its future is said to be one without foresight and self destructive,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the corps was currently advocating for governments at all levels to buy into the cycling policy as it had multiple benefits.

The corps marshal said that aside from enhancing individual’s physical wellbeing, it would reduce vehicles carbon emission.

He said that the Federal Government had expressed its commitment to the policy and had acceded to inclusion of riders’ lane in all new roads constructions in metropolis.

Oyeyemi however, urged Gov Abdullahi Ganduje to emulate the Federal Government and implement same for the benefit of the state and humanity.

He also called on road users across the country to cooperate with the corps and other law enforcement officers to ensure that the end of the year was joyous for all.

On office accommodation, Oyeyemi said the Kano command’s office complex was the ninth of its kind commissioned since he assumed office.

In his remarks, Gov. Ganduje said the construction of the befitting office for corps personnel in the state would improve their service delivery.

He said the state government had recently awarded of N1.3 billion for the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads in Kano metropolis to enhance human and vehicular movement.

NAN reports that the office complex which was constructed by the corps was officially commissioned by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.