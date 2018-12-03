Foundation hosts masterclass for music scholars

It was a memorable time for MTN Foundation MUSON scholars as they were hosted to a masterclass with top Conductor/countertenor Daniel Taylor put together by the Foundation.

The event held at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, with Canadian music experts, Daniel Taylor and Ellen Mcateer who are part of the entourage of Canadian Governor-General’s visit to Nigeria.

Daniel Taylor, a countertenor, is the Head of Early Music and Professor of Voice at the University of Toronto, while Ellen Mcateer is a Canadian Soprano and two-time recipient of the prestigious Richard Bradshaw Graduate Fellowship in Opera, along with numerous career-defining awards.

Both tutors took the beneficiaries of the MTN Foundation MUSON scholarship programme through a series of singing techniques and patterns of voice modulations during stage performances. They also touched on the importance of exuding confidence while singing before an audience.

The masterclass was part of MTN Foundation’s continued support for a wide range of pragmatic initiatives designed to aid youth empowerment and promotion of arts & culture in Nigeria. As part of its arts and culture initiative, the MTN Foundation recently announced sponsorship of six critically acclaimed arts performances (Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Legends: the Musical, Life in my City Art Festival, Our Son the Minister, Oba Esugbayi and Made in Nigeria Poetry show), which will be staged across the country in the 4th quarter of the year.