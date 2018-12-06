Former SGF, Babacir, denies involvement in scam allegation

Yola – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babacir Lawal has distanced himself from the allegation of scam involving one Amina Mohammed arrested in Abuja.

Lawal said on Thursday in Yola that he had briefed his lawyers on the development for legal action against her.

“My attention was drawn to a confessional statement made by one Amina Mohammed who was paraded together with several other persons recently by DSS operatives in connection with some alleged criminal offenses.

“In the said confessional statement which has since gone viral in the mass and social media platforms,the said suspect in a desperate effort to shield herself from the consequences of her actions mentioned my name and that of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari as co-conspirators in the alleged crimes.

“I wish to state very clearly and unequivocally here that I do not know and have never had any dealings whatsoever with the said Amina Mohammed or any of her partners in crime.

“I also do not know one Maryatu said to be a sister to Mrs Buhari or anyone called Chicason whom she also mentioned.

“I have never been interested in property business and have no dealings with sale of Federal Government properties anywhere in Nigeria,” he said

Lawan said that the publications on the allegation by Amina has caused him and members of his family embarrassment as intended by Amina and her sponsors.

He said that he had instructed his lawyers to institute legal action against Amina and anyone involved if the offending statement is not publicly retracted with apology.

“In the meantime, I urge the general public to be rest assured that the said statement is malicious and false and to discountenance same,” Lawal said. (NAN)