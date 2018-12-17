Force alone not enough to defeat terrorism – Policy makers, experts

By Kenneth Ehigiator, News Editor

Doha—Current and past decision makers as well as defence experts from across the world, yesterday, rose from the 18th Doha Forum with a declaration that military force alone was not enough to deal with terrorism.

Speaking at the forum, with the theme, “Shaping Policy in an Inter-connected World,” President of United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis created by insurgency in different parts of the world, adding that it had led to millions of internally displaced persons, IDPs, and migration.

According to her, no fewer than 258 million migrants have been created by insurgency crisis in different parts of the world as she called on world leaders to take a critical look at terrorism and render the desired assistance to governments of countries faced by it.

Garces, who noted that the assistance could come in the form of military support to defeat terrorism in those countries, noted that it could also come in form of social support for IDPs and migrants.

“One person is displaced every two seconds as a result of war or conflict caused by terrorism. Consequently, there are 258 million migrants and millions of IDPs all over the world. This explains the reason the world has to stand firm against terrorism and conflicts generally. Security issues cannot be solved only by one country,’’ she said.

Foreign Minister of Romanian, Teodor-Viorel Melescanu, who would soon assume duty as head of the European Union, spoke in the same vein, saying the EU was working in close concert with countries embroiled in terrorism to ensure they were assisted to deal with the social issues that gave rise to the insurgency.

In his remarks, Somalian Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, insisted that military force alone cannot deal with terrorism, citing an example with the exploits of the Al-Shabaab insurgency group in his country.

He said what can help to overcome terrorism, aside from military force, is social investments, anti-graft war and education, among others.

He said: You can’t defeat terrorism with military power alone. You can defeat it through investments, fighting corruption and educating the people.’’

Speaking in a similar vein, former Defence Minister of Burkina Faso, Yero Boly, said militarisation was not enough to address issues leading to terrorism

‘’We need to talk to the violent group(s) and understand why they are blaming us.’’