Focus on your campaigns, not ours, APC tells PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to focus on her own campaigns and stop worrying about when the ruling party would constitute its own campaign council.



National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu gave the advice Sunday evening while reacting to a statement credited to the PDP accusing the ruling party of planning to rig the next elections, hence its failure to constitute its campaign council and embark on any serious campaigns.

“It is very amazing that two months into the election, PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country. Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus. Rather than focus on its own campaign, the only apparent concern of PDP is whether APC has flagged off its campaigns or not”, the APC said.

According to the ruling party, it would soon begin a series of strategic engagements with Nigerians, stating that it had started its campaign on assumption of office.

“Of course, APC will soon begin strategic engagements with the people of this country. Unlike PDP, our party as the ruling party began our campaign immediately President Muhammadu Buhari resumed office.

“We have spent the last three and half years carrying out massive infrastructural projects in all the 36 states of the country. We have invested heavily in social intervention programmes targeted at the ordinary Nigerians, at a scale never seen before in this country. The onslaught against corruption, the lasting solutions being put in place to provide security across our country, the transformation in the agricultural and the solid minerals sectors are the real campaigns that the APC government has embarked on since June 2015. We understand that PDP cannot campaign on issues as they have none to present.

“PDP’s recent attempts to speak to issues have ended in disgrace as it became obvious they base their projections and analyses on fallacious data. In effect, PDP is left with no other option than to resort to sophistry. They obviously need another trip to Dubai. Perhaps, they may try China this time, hoping they would at least get their figures right”, he stated.