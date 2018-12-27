Five killed in fresh Barkin Ladi attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Five persons returning from a birthday party were on Wednesday night attacked and killed and two others injured at Rawuru village, Fan district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, the State Police Command confirmed.



The deceased were buried on Thursday morning while the two injured persons are receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev who confirmed the incident said, “On the 27/12/2018 at about 0800hrs the Plateau State Police Command received information from Kim Timothy the Youth Leader of Rawuru Village, Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State that on the 26/12/2018 at about 2115hrs some unknown gunmen attacked some people when they were returning from a birthday party from Pugu Village.

“As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured.

The five persons who lost their lives have since been buried while the two injured are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Barkin Ladi.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Austin Agbonlahor has asked for the immediate commencement of investigation in the case to identify and arrest the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.”

It would be recalled that similar attack was recorded on Christmas Eve at Mafeng Hotel in Gwol, Barkin Ladi local government area, three people were killed in the process and the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government area, Dickson Chollom advised operators of drinking joints to close their businesses by 6pm.