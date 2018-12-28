First model change turns Evoque to masterpiece

Ready for sub-Sahara Africa early next year

THE original luxury compact SUV has got even better. At home both in the city and the mountains, the new Evoque joins the Range Rover family with a choice of diesel and petrol engines. Having pioneered the luxury compact SUV market, with global sales of over 772,096 and more than 217 international awards, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the original. Combining unrivaled Range Rover heritage with cutting-edge technology – designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain – it meets the needs of today’s customers.

According to Finbar McFall, Global Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover: “Eight years ago we created a new segment and the world followed. Now we have redefined what it means to be a luxury compact SUV. With design and capability at its heart and the latest technology to hand, the new Range Rover Evoque meets your needs like never before and ensures you reach your destination, no matter the conditions.

Outstanding volume

”Building on the original’s instantly-recognisable design, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist that identify the Range Rover family.”

The outstanding volume and proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and powerful wheel arches that, alongside 21-inch wheels, combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude. The introduction of jewel-like elements such as super-slim Matrix LED headlamps provides a more sophisticated front and rear lamp graphic. Flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic, while sweeping directional indicators create a purposeful signature. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents add to the unique appeal.

Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines with carefully curated premium materials to create a luxurious, minimalist, digital cabin. Technical textiles that use recycled plastics are offered as premium alternatives to leather, such as a Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica® suedecloth, as well as Eucalyptus and Ultrafabrics™ options.

The cabin is designed to be a calm and serene space, ensuring comfortable, healthy and happy occupants, with technologies such as the twin touchscreen Touch Pro Duo system featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation that complement the increased interior space. Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “When Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs and the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey.

This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.

”The footprint is almost identical, yet built on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture, there is more interior space than before.”