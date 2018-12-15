Finnish-based org partners Nigerian NGOs to end poverty in Africa

With the aim of helping to end poverty in Africa, D&K Suomi Foundation, a non-profit organization with its headquarters in the city of Tampere, Finland is collaborating with other organisations in the humanitarian field in Nigeria to end poverty in Africa.

The partnership is also aimed at alleviating problems that hinder women and children development.

Chief Executive Officer/Founder of D&K SUOMI Foundation, Mrs Deborah Funmi Mupapa during a networking event with Nigeria based Non Governmental Organizations held at the Excellence Hotel, Ogba Lagos, disclosed that eradicating poverty in Africa is at the heart of her foundation.

This according to her is being achieved through empowerment of women through education, skills acquisition, micro enterprises, enforcement of their human rights, financial aid and psychosocial intervention. A past project by the Foundation was the Empowerment Of Africa Women (EOAW) implemented in Edo State Nigeria and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“There’s no better time to talk about poverty than now. It’s intense. Most of us experienced poverty while growing up but today’s is intense. When we say that there’s poverty in Africa, we believe a lot of organisation’s are working towards it’s eradication yet there’s still poverty. We are here to map out how non profit organisations can work together to end this monster called poverty that is ravaging Africa.” Mupapa said.

Citing lack of enough trustworthy orgnisations among those fighting poverty as a major obstacle to its eradication, she said, “Most often, funds are released in that regard yet we see same pictures of malnurished children, does it mean the funds do not get to them.? This is why we need to form a synergy to work with the United Nations and other relevant agencies to ensure that funds released to eradicate poverty in vulnerable countries actually get to them.”

NGOs in attendance were given opportunity to present their challenges so that D&K Suomi would work out modalities on how to chanel the shortcomings to the UN for assistance.

Among some of the undermining factors were lack of committed NGOs, most often communities frustrate the efforts of the NGOs, fake NGOs and most importantly, lack of funds.

Mupapa however appealed to the NGOs to be trustworthy enough to make a difference by doing genuine work and not recycling photographs of malnurished children to attract funds but be ready to work to liberate Africa from poverty.