Fighting corruption not an economic policy, says Obi

VICE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has advised that fighting corruption should not be regarded as an economic policy, arguing that once strong institutions are built, they will automatically put a wedge to corruption.

Obi was speaking in Enugu at the 3rd South East Economic Summit. The theme of the summit was “South East Nigeria: The Investment Destination.”

Obi who was emphatic that the new economic order is knowledge-based, called South East and the entire Nigeria to follow the new order and take the world by storm. He said this could principally be achieved through attention to education.

“We got the talent here; very intellectually endowed and resourceful people of all ages to rise to the occasion. We’re all hoping that things will change and the requisite infrastructure put in place, especially in support of education.”

Drawing some characteristic comparisons, Obi informed that Venezuela with the biggest deposit of oil in the world is currently in economic crisis. Also that the state of California without oil is the richest American State instead of Texas that is floating on oil. He therefore concluded that it is not about mineral deposits, but about developing sound human resources that will utilize the abundant intellectual capital in the country.