Fighting at NASS as Lawmakers boo Buhari

By Adekunle Aliyu & Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, presented the 2019 budget during a joint session of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, while he was presenting the budget, he was booed by some Lawmakers.

The lawmakers, believed to be those of the Peoples Democratic Party, booed him as he explained the various achievements in the country. They chorused ‘No!’ at each mention of an achievement.

miffed by the continuous booing, the All Progressives Congress lawmakers attacked their counterparts in the PDP, leading to exchange of blows while the president went ahead with his budget proposal.

Trouble started after some APC lawmakers seized the placards which some of their PDP colleagues planned to use in protesting against the president.

When President Buhari said, “We have weathered the storms and made progress on every front,” and that “The economy has recovered well,‎” the PDP lawmakers thundered, “Nooooo! and Boooo!”

Buhari, during the proposal said, “We thank the Armed Forces and Security Agencies for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting the nation. We have also made many efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in public service delivery.”

“Inflation has declined from 18.2% in January to 11.28% in November. Foreign Capital Influence has also improved.”

“Trading is a significant contributor to our country’s economy. But we must strengthen other areas such as Information Technology and Entertainment; all hands must be on deck to ensure the country succeeds.”

Details soon…