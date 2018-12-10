Fidelity Bank restates commitment to strategic plan, corporate sustainability

FIDELITY Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment towards achieving its five-year strategic plan whilst advancing socio-economic development through its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programmes.

The bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, made this assertion in Lagos during its annual Fidelity Year End Party appropriately themed “Doing Good”.

Organized in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the bank’s flagship CSR initiative known as the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), Mr. Okonkwo pointed out that the event provided ample opportunity for the Bank to appreciate its teeming customers and other stakeholders for their support and patronage. He stated, “Last year, we crafted a new 5-year strategic plan to mark the beginning of another growth phase. We are making good progress so far and the figures are panning out as envisaged”.

The Fidelity boss explained that the FHHP is the bank’s unique approach to giving back to the society and allows staff members to contribute personal funds to execute sustainable projects of their choice, supported by a 100 percent counterpart funding from the financial institution.

“It gladdens our hearts to see that we have impacted lives through the numerous projects recorded over the years by FHHP in the focus areas of Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Education and Youth Empowerment”, he stated. Whilst commending staff for hard work and customers for their continued patronage, board chairman Mr. Ernest Ebi reiterated the bank’s commitment to service delivery. “Service is a key differentiator in banking and at Fidelity we pride ourselves to be a customer-centric bank. “We will continue to innovate and retool our people to serve you better” said Ebi, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The event was used to recognize some of the bank’s outstanding performers both in CSR and other areas.