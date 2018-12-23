Fidelity Bank presents N19 million to GAIM winners

FIDELITY Bank has presented N19 million and other consolation prizes including refrigerators, television sets and generators to winners in its Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) promo season 3.

Speaking at the second prize presentation in the GAIM promo presentation held in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, represented by Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Mrs. Chijioke Ogochukwu said that the GAIM season 3 represents the bank’s 8th promo in the past eleven years and the presentation is the second of its kind.

“The GAIM season 3 represents our 8th promo in the past eleven years. This unique promo is focusing exclusively on improving the standard of living for our existing and new customers and prospects as well.

“ Recently we conducted the second monthly and first bi-monthly draw and 13 cash prize winner has emerged and 18 consolation prize winners has emerged as well. Cash is in the total sum of N19 million and the distribution of that cash will start here this morning.

“Ladies and gentleman we will like to use this opportunity to congratulate the 13 cash prize winners who won in turns of N3 million, N2 million and one million naira each, totalling the grand sum of N19 million. Please note that this amount is only the sum for the second monthly draw and the third bi- monthly draw. A similar amount will be given out every month until this promo ends in the middle of 2019. In total we have the sum of N110 million to be won and we are only giving N19 million today. The 31 winners that emerged in the six geo zones including Lagos, South-East and South -South will also be given their prizes shortly.

“For today’s result in this Lagos draw, we will be giving out three cash wins of N3 million, N2 million and N1 million. In addition to the cash wins we have the consolation prizes.

On his part, Divisional Head. Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank, Richard Madiebo said that the impact of the promo has been tremendous, bonding the relationship between the bank and its customers.

He said: “The GAIM promo first and foremost is our way of saying thank you to our savings customer. The impact in that area is very good. We have had customers that have been rewarded with both cash and other gift items and in turn what that has done is to cement our relationship with them as well as also bring prospects into the savings aspect in all respect both in terms of giving the customer some kind of reward and satisfaction and also bringing more people into the savings world.