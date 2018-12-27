FG, UNDP sign MoU on youth employment

Federal Government and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has signed a Memorandum of Understand, MoU, on youth employment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama signed the agreement when the acting Resident Representative of the UNDP Mr. Joerg Kuehnel paid him a courtesy call in his office.

He said the implementation of the agreement will see Nigerian youths gain employment with the global body under what is known as Junior Professional Officers Programme (JPO-P).

JPO-P came into existence in 1963, with several countries participating in the programme.

There are currently about 150 junior professional officers in various countries across the world.

The number of youths employed is dependent on individual government, who are expected to fund it.

Nigeria first signed the initiative in 2012 but could not utilise the opportunity which expired in 2015.