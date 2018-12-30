FG to immortalise Shagari – President Buhari

The Federal Government says it will in due course institute a suitable memorial to immortalize the country’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who passed away on Dec. 28.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge during his condolence visit to the Shagari family in Sokoto, Sokoto State, on Sunday.

In a letter to the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, read by the governor at the event, the President stated:

“I received the very sad news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This, indeed, is a grievous loss, which will be felt throughout Nigeria, irrespective of any difference.

“The late Alhaji Shagari was a landmark figure being virtually our last link to the post-independence government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa , and the first elected Executive President of Nigeria.

“Please convey to his immediate family, the government and the people of Sokoto State my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great statesman.

“The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

President Buhari had earlier on Sunday joined sympathisers and family members to offer special prayers for the repose of the soul of late former President Shehu Shagari at his private residence in Sokoto State.

The remains of the former president, who died at the age of 93 on Friday at the National Hospital Abuja, was laid to rest at his village, Shagari on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.(NAN)