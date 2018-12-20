FG tasks employers on decent work conditions

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Federal Government has charged employers of labour to provide decent conditions for their employees, devoid of exploitation and other negative conditions.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, made the call in Abuja when he received in audience the executives of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, led by Osakpamwan Eriyo.

He charged the association to tailor their employment conditions on the provisions of the Decent Work Agenda of the International Labour Organisation, ILO.

“Try to provide decent work because the ILO agenda now is Agenda for Decent Work”, he said.

The Minister encouraged the association to do a proper documentation of its employees by creating a database, adding that it would simplify their recruitment process, as well as assist government in managing security in the country.

Acknowledging the support of the association, Dr. Ngige stated that government had put in place a lot of infrastructure, especially a good network of roads, across the country to boost the activities of the transport sector.

Speaking earlier, the National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, pledged the continued support of the association to government.

Eriyo, represented by the Deputy National President (Admin), Alhaji Musa Mohammed, noted that RTEAN had experienced a greater level of peace, unity and progress under the present administration.