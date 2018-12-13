FG has politicised security —Wike

PORT-HARCOURT—Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government has politicised security to the disadvantage of national development.

Wike said the Federal Government and her agencies de-marketed certain opposition states for cheap political points.

He spoke, yesterday in Port-Harcourt, during an interview with an international television station.

“There is no insecurity here in Rivers State. People only de-market the state for political reasons. There is no insecurity when it comes to drilling oil for the economic well-being of the entire country. But they claim insecurity when it comes to political gains. Security issues in Nigeria have been politicised by the APC Federal Government,” he said.

We won’t join PDP in playing politics with insecurity, says APC

The governor regretted that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency initiated by the Rivers State Government was attacked at its training base by soldiers.

He added that Rivers State is one of the most secure locations in the country which has been transformed into the nation’s destination of choice for conferences and events. ‘’Rivers State is an investment destination because we have created the right environment through the provision of critical infrastructure”, he said.