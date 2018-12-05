Festive season: Multichoice announces pop up channels

By Princewill Ekwujuru

PayTV entertainment company, MultiChoice, owners of DSTV and GOtv has announced a brand new event pop-up channel to showcase variety of live events set to take place during the festive season.

The company said from 30 November 2018, active subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and GOtv MAX subscribers will have VIP tickets to watch the shows of the season which include concerts, colorful carnivals, spirit-filled worship festivals and more on DSTV channel 198 and GOtv Plus channel 29.

The extravaganza shifts into gear on Sunday, 2 December with the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on DStv channel 199. A second festival will be staged this year to celebrate the life’s work and legacy of Nelson Mandela for his 100th birthday and will be headlined by hip-hop royalty, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Emotions as Yvonne Chaka Chaka, 2Face, Osibisa leader light up stage

Then on Friday, 7 December the pop-up channel will air the highly anticipated annual Gospel Music Concert, The Experience, which will feature some of gospel music’s biggest names including Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Tope Alabi, Donnie McClurkin, Timi Dakolo, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus and a host of others.

The 13th edition of The Experience promises to be yet another exciting worship experience as viewers will have an opportunity to enjoy gospel music concert alongside the hundreds of thousands of worshippers expected to attend the concert in Lagos.

How Simi plots to floor Wizkid, Tiwa, others

On Saturday, 8 December viewers will be taken down memory lane to enjoy a cocktail of eclectic genres such as Fuji, Juju, Highlife and contemporary Afro Music from some of Nigeria’s celebrated music icons with The Monarch Experience. The special event will feature evergreen music from Sir Shina Peters, Onyeka Onwenu, Bright Chimezie and Gloria Ibru and others.

The festival feast will start with the live broadcast of the 5th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Ghana.