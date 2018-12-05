Fayose’s car accident minor, ready for Ibadan PDP mega rally

The protective hands of God over former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose manifested today when his car had a minor accident on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.



According to Idowu Adelusi his Chief Press Secretary said there was no casualty and that the former governor sustained no injury except that the car was damaged a bit.

He also said that owing to the responsibility placed on Fayose’s shoulder to coordinate victory for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the South West, Fayose, notwithstanding, has arrived Ibadan Wednesday evening to perfect arrangement for the PDP mega rally coming up tomorrow Thursday in the ancient city.

Mr. Lere Olayinka his media aide had disclosed via Twitter saying “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.