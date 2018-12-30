Fayemi flags off $55 million water project for 9 LGAs

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has flagged off the rehabilitation of Ero Dam and replacement of transmission main pipelines with an expectation that the project would address water shortage and curb open defecation.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Ikun Ekiti, Fayemi expressed optimism that the $55 million project, co-sponsored by the World Bank and the state government, would give a sigh of relief to the nine local government areas supplied by the dam when uninterrupted potable water is made available to them.

The governor stated that Ekiti State has been investing in water and sanitation sector with efforts to rehabilitate some of the dams within the State in collaboration with the European Union and the World Bank.

Police take over Ekiti school over murder of student

He noted that with the intervention of the World Bank, Ekiti State Water Corporation has been driving the water sector reform process with the investment in human and infrastructure to deliver a transformed and effective water service within the State.

While calling on governments at various levels to work in synergy towards meeting the water supply and sanitation demands of the nation, Governor Fayemi said the adverse effects of potable water shortage are noticeable in the high cost of water to low income group who source for alternative vendors.

He added that this leads to high hospital bills incurred in the treatment of water borne diseases.

Christmas is to spread love, kindness — Fayemi’s Wife

“The Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project which has three participating States is being funded by the World Bank in collaboration with each state respectively, and now is set to achieve among other things a sustainable urban water programme.

The reform has started yielding fruits in the State Water Corporation with heavy investment in human capital development, increased awareness on tariff, billing and collection. We hope that at the end of the project, Ekiti state will get value for money as tremendous and visible improvement must have been achieved in the WASH sector”, he said.