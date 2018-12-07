Falcons know World Cup opponents today

African champions, the Super Falcons will know their opponents in the 2019 Women’s World Cup as draw for the tournament will be held today in France. Teams will be drawn into six groups of four from four pots based on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

France, as host country, is automatically placed into position A1 in Pot 1, and no group is allowed to contain more than one team from each confederation.

UEFA is the exception, however, with nine teams to be seeded – though each group must contain no more than two UEFA clubs.

Following the six group stages, the top-two finishing teams will automatically progress to the knockout phase of the tournament alongside the four best third-placed teams. From then on, the round of 16 will then be played, following the semi-final, final and third-place play-off fixture.

The final of the Women’s World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on July 7.

Asian Football

Confederation (5 teams)

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Confederation of African

Football (3 teams)

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

CONCACAF (3 teams)

Canada

Jamaica

United States

CONMEBOL (3 teams)

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Oceania Football

Confederation (1 team)

New Zealand

UEFA (9 teams)

England

France (hosts)

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Scotland

Spain

Sweden