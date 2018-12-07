Falcons know World Cup opponents today

African champions, the Super Falcons will know their opponents in the 2019 Women’s World Cup as draw for the tournament will be held today in France. Teams will be drawn into six groups of four from four pots based on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.
France, as host country, is automatically placed into position A1 in Pot 1, and no group is allowed to contain more than one team from each confederation.
UEFA is the exception, however, with nine teams to be seeded – though each group must contain no more than two UEFA clubs.
Following the six group stages, the top-two finishing teams will automatically progress to the knockout phase of the tournament alongside the four best third-placed teams. From then on, the round of 16 will then be played, following the semi-final, final and third-place play-off fixture.
The final of the Women’s World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on July 7.
Asian Football
Confederation (5 teams)
Australia
China
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Confederation of African
Football (3 teams)
Cameroon
Nigeria
South Africa
CONCACAF (3 teams)
Canada
Jamaica
United States
CONMEBOL (3 teams)
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Oceania Football
Confederation (1 team)
New Zealand
UEFA (9 teams)
England
France (hosts)
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Scotland
Spain
Sweden