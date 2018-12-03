Facebook supports TechCrunch startup to boost African innovation

Facebook says it will support ”TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 2018” to boost and celebrate African innovation.

Facebook’s Head of Developer Programmes, Emeka Afikpo, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos, that the support was in line with Facebook’s commitment to growing Africa’s technology start-up ecosystem.

Afikpo stated that the partnership was in line with the company’s passion to develop diverse young talents.

Farmcrowdy deepens agriculture in Nigeria with digital agric day

He said that TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018, an event, taking place in Lagos, would search for Sub-Saharan Africa’s best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa sees start-ups compete across three categories: social good; productivity and utility; and gaming and entertainment.

It profiles the founders and entrepreneurs leading Africa’s next wave of technology innovation and highlights new ideas, businesses and applications with disruptive potential.

On Dec. 11, TechCrunch Startup Battlefield supported by Facebook, will bring together the strongest startups from across Sub-Saharan Africa to pitch a live audience of 500 people ranging from investors, government officials and developers.

Facebook, Google tools reveal political ad removal data

He said that Facebook representatives from Africa and beyond would be on ground to connect, listen and learn from various communities, as well as take part in series of workshops, networking sessions and talks between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11.

”Following the great success of the inaugural TechCrunch Startup Battlefield event in 2017, we are delighted to return as the headline sponsor for this year’s event.

”Given our passion for connecting people and helping developers and entrepreneurs to thrive, we can’t wait to see how this year’s entrants are using technology to engage and empower people across the continent,” Afikpo said.