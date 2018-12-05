Experts proffer solution to insecurity in Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—SECURITY experts, yesterday, converged on Lagos to proffer solutions to the various security challenges confronting the country.

The stakeholders, who gathered at a seminar organised by the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON, identified lack of political will and policy inconsistency as a bane to winning the insecurity war.

Speaking, former Commander, 9 Brigade, Maj. Gen. Ohifeme Ejemai (retd), said security is all about prevention and not waiting for a crime to happen before reacting to it.

Speaking on the theme: Mitigating Critical Security Risks, from Policy to Action, Ejemai said Nigeria has left the level of security risk to crisis.

He enumerated some of the crises as terrorism, herders/farmers clashes, militancy, kidnapping, cyber attacks, political and election violence,

He lamented that Nigeria was now experiencing failed institutions, weakened national cohesion and hegemonic stance as fallouts of insecurity.

While calling for a comprehensive approach to tackling insecurity, he said there must be a political will that transcend party or administration to deal with all forms of insecurity in short and long terms.

Ejemai demanded all Nigeria’s security sectors to be reformed in line with contemporary issues.

The President of ISSON, Dr. Ona Ekhomu said the military was winning the war against the insurgency but noted that the challenges were getting enormous.

He said creative solutions were urgently needed to resolve the situation so that Boko Haram could be totally defeated.