Excommunicate Yahoo boys, ritualists, PFN tells pastors

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has tasked pastors in the country to excommunicate church members who are involved in any form of internet fraud also known as Yahoo Yahoo as well as those involved in ritual killings.

Also yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has arrested nine Internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys, in Abuja.

The Delta State PFN Chairman, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, who made the position of the group known yesterday during the PFN annual thanksgiving held at Ughelli, Delta State, urged pastors to stop exalting money or material things on their platform.

The body also cited bad government as the problem of Nigeria saying, “PFN has done so much for Nigeria and the church should be praised for what we are doing, in short, the federal and state governments should give offerings to the church for our prayers and preaching.”

Enakirerhi said: “The duty and responsibility of the pastor are to preach and the responsibility of his members is to obey. Pastors should not be about money-money gospel, they should stop exalting money or material things on their platform. Let’s preach the real problem of man which is sin, and those who refuse to change, excommunicate them and anywhere they go, write a letter against them on their activities.

“Pastors have tried so much but the blame should be on the leadership of the nation, if people are not sent to jail for doing wrong, they would not be afraid to commit a crime resulting to a breakdown of law and order, in short, the church should be praised for what they are doing.

“The federal government should be paying pastors for the job we are doing. The church should be respected, in fact, take away the church from Nigeria and the country would collapse overnight.

The suspects arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, November 30, include Edwin Ogbomwan, Okouromi Franklin, Oseji Collins, Collins Onyekwuluje, Anyanechi Ekene, Tony Oviasuyi, Chidi Emeshili, Osaigbovo Aiseos and Osaigbovo Ikponmnosa.

In a statement by the acting Spokesman of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, the suspects had turned their residence, somewhere along Airport Road, Abuja, into a safe haven for fraudulent activities using it as a place of abode and an operational office with computers, laptops, phones, modems, SIM cards and many other fraudulent tools to fleece unsuspecting Nigerians and foreigners of their hard earned money and valuables.

The suspects had created a phoney identity of ‘Thomas Jerry Star and John Ben’, which they effectively deployed in their deceptive deals.

The suspects aged between 19 and 26 years, were arrested with two GLK Mercedes Benz, One Toyota Camry, Lexus Jeep and other valuables worth millions of Naira, which they acquired through the proceeds of their ignoble trade.

Mr. Tony Orilade said the suspects were cooperating with the commission and would be charged after the conclusion of investigations.