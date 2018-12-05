Every secondary school student needs entrepreneurship skills — Oloyo

By Gabriel Olawale

Worried by high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, Founder and Convener, Building Young Entrepreneurs, BYE, Mr Bright Oloyo has said it is important the country begins to prepare the mind of school age children on creation and management of new small businesses which actually make the success stories of developed economies.Speaking at the launch of BYE campaign in Lagos, Oloyo said the campaign which was in collaboration with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS and a collection of seasoned entrepreneurs from around the world is aimed at steering young minds into entrepreneurial and industry leadership skills.

“It will also prepare them for the challenges therein and provide them with the needed guidelines required to succeed. It is to also identify and provide support in the form of coaching and mentoring for these future leaders.It is a nationwide campaign but the first phase is billed to cover four states and shall be held in selected venues across these states. It will commence in Lagos State with the theme: Steering the Nigerian child towards entrepreneurship and good leadership. Each shall feature presentations from successful entrepreneurs, captains of industries, celebrities and motivational speakers from around the world. An estimated 1, 000 secondary schools and 50,000 students are expected to benefit across the various locations, he said.

Corroborating his view, Chief Executive Officer of Qitech technologies, Mr Segun Oruame, said the choice of secondary schools was basically because students in Nigeria choose their career paths while in secondary schools and pursue this path upon admission into the university.”The campaign will help us identify students who are interested in entrepreneurship and a selected number of these will be brought into our coaching and mentoring program guiding them towards becoming successful entrepreneurs.

”Having NAPPS as partners does not rule out public schools. We have a mix of both local and international facilitators such as Bobby Umar – 5× TEDx, Speaker and Inc Magazine Top 100 Leadership Speaker; Fran Allen – Renowned American Author and Motivational Speaker; Arc Bayo Adewakun – Principal partner – B-WAKS consultants; Helen Oshikoya – Founder/CEO – Nobelova Gradani Psychoeducational Services; Afolabi Williams – Chief Executive Officer – Cyba Consulting among a host of others.Oruame however urged every well-meaning Nigerian to support the great initiative aimed at improving the economy and a better future for the Nigerian youth.