Eulogies as Anenih is laid to rest

By Gabriel Enogholease and Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE body of elderstatesman and former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, was, yesterday, laid to rest at his residence in Arue-Uromi, after a funeral mass service at the St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi.

The solemn service was attended by political associates, businessmen, family members and well wishers including President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, former President Goodluck Jonathan, PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,represented by his running mate, Peter Obi.

Others were governors Godwin Obaseki, Ifeanyi Okowa and Dickson Seriake of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, respectively; ex-governor James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, Aliko Dangote and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

In his sermon, the Cath?olic Bishop of Uromi Dioceses, Most Rev. Bishop Donatus Ogun, said the life of a man is short and defined by God, adding that the day man will return to God is uncertain.

He then urged Nigerians to make out time every day to get close to God, saying “let us work hard to make the eyes of God see us as His own”.

The minister described late? Chief Anenih as a good Christian and man of his word, who spoke of his conviction irrespective of political affiliation.

“He was called Mr. Fix it not because he could solve all problems, but because he believed any problem can be solved if people are ready to shift ground.

“He was a man of integrity who lived by his words. As a Catholic, consistency was? exceptional to him. He was outstanding politician and mentor, who kept his promises, who believed in giving others opportunity to be”, he said.

Bishop Ogun added that it will be difficult to find replacement for Chief Anenih in Esan land, saying that anyone to replace him must start with the generosity of himself: “Anenih was generous with his person, time and resources, -he was generous to a fault”.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Bishop Ogun warned Nigerians and politicians not to make promises they cannot fulfil ?because God will demand account from them just as he urged politicians to campaign on issues.

“Nigerians are tired of hearing rubbish, give us something fresh when we go to bed. If you? are hiring a campaign manager, tell us what you want to do to improve our lives”, he said.