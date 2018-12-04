Enugu Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed two commissioner nominees presented by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The nominees are Mrs Eucharia Offor, a former Commissioner of Finance and Mr Emeka Mamah, a former Special Assistant to Ugwuanyi on Transport.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of a motion by member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency, Dr Emeka Ogbuabor at the plenary.

“I believe they will make good commissioners. I therefore move that they be confirmed as commissioners designate,” Ogbuabor said.

Also speaking, member representing Ezeagu Constituency, Mr Chima Obieze said that, “the two nominees delved into the questions they were asked.”

In their separate comments, Mamah said that though he only served for a year, his service was worthwhile as it was during his tenure that buses were presented to secondary schools in the state.

Offor on her part said that while she was a commissioner, she made sure that the Single Treasury Account (TSA), worked adding that through staff audit, a lot of money was saved for the state as ghost workers were fished out.

“All the successes recorded in the state were as a result of prudent financial management.

“The state had lean resources but we were able to perform because we plugged leakages,” she said.(NAN)