Entertainment guru set to wed heartthrob

All is set as entertainment journalist, Anozie Egole, is set for a traditional marriage with his long time friend turned lover, Cynthia Nliam on the last day of the year 2018.

The traditional marriage which has been billed for 31st December 2018, is set to take place at the bride’s hometown in Imo state.

Sources close to the couple explained that the duo started the secret romance over two years ago when the bride was still in university in far away Ghana.

Speaking to Vanguard E-Daily, the excited groom described the wedding as a dream come true adding that the bride has been his long time admired before they finally decided to tie the nuptial knot.

“I feel so excited with what is about to happen, Cynthia has been my long time friend. I met her in the church and we got talking but proposed to her last year and we decided to tie the knot this year. I am grateful to God Almighty for this day” he said.