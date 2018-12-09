Endorsements: Ex-speaker faults Ohaneze

The Enugu North Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Eugene Odo, has condemned the pan Igbo cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, for allegedly endorsing candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Odo, who was also a two time Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, said this in Nsukka on Sunday at the flag-off of campaign by all the Enugu North candidates of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said that Ndigbo had turned Ohaneze into a laughing stock, noting that the Afenifere had not endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo nor has the Arewas endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari because they are social cultural groups.

Mr. Odo noted with dismay that the “pan Igbo socio cultural group which ought to be father to all had stooped so low by endorsing candidates from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and also getting involved in political affairs.

According to him, Ohaneze is speaking for itself and not on behalf of Ndigbo as the South East people will vote for President Buhari to enable him complete ongoing projects in the zone.

The former speaker said that PDP government lasted for 16 years without any meaningful project in the south east. He however said that the APC administration had invested so much in the zone, including second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha, and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways.

He said that he was going to the senate to attract projects that would benefit the senatorial zone.

Odo said that his administration with Sullivan Chime from 2007 to 2015 constructed Opi -Nsukka road which is still the only road leading to Nsukka till date.

He expressed dismay that Enugu North was the poorest in terms of infrastructural development, promising that if elected, he would reticulate the Adada water scheme to supply portable water to the whole senatorial zone.