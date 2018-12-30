Emulate good leadership qualities of late Shagari-NASFAT urges political leaders

Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa,President of Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society (NASFAT), has urged political leaders to emulate the good leadership qualities of the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Shagari, a former President of Nigeria, (93) died on Friday at the National hospital, Abuja and was buried on Saturday at his residence in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Bolarinwa, in a statemen in Lagos on Sunday, said that Shagari was not only a patriot but also a special breed of politician who stood in defence of unity and greatness of the country.

“His personal traits and attributes of truthfulness, transparency, probity and integrity earned him greater respect among his contemporaries and Nigerians.

“His was a life of service to his compatriots; having served as a teacher, administrator, politician and ultimately, the President of Nigeria.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian, he related with every part of Nigeria with uncommon fervour and love, thereby fostering peaceful coexistence and harmony.

“Late Alhaji Shehu Shagari will be remembered for laudable policies of his administration such as green revolution which succeeded in the provision of food abundance and jobs in the country in the 80s.

“Even though his administration was truncated, he bore no grudges against any succeeding administration till his death.

” As a matter of fact, he lent every support to various administrations toward Nigeria’s peace and development.

“He quietly retired from politics after his removal and relocated to his village but was always available to offer useful advice to every succeeding administration.

“We pray that the good legacies of the deceased will be emulated by our politicians and appropriately applied in the course of our nationhood.”he said.