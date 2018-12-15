Emery, a little bit crazy – Pires

Robert Pires has described Unai Emery as ‘a little bit crazy’ and admits he has been very impressed with the new Arsenal boss.

Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer after the 69-year-old’s 22-year reign as manager of the club came to an end, and he has adapted quickly to life in the Premier League.

Under the Spaniard, Arsenal have won 10 of their opening 16 Premier League matches this season and they are enjoying a remarkable 21-game unbeaten run.

But, for former midfielder Pires, Emery’s early success has not come as a surprise given his impressive managerial CV.

“I know Unai because of when he used to manage Sevilla and especially Paris Saint-Germain,” Pires told iNews.

“He is a winner, he has won a lot of titles: the Europa League with Sevilla, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. I think he’s put a good spirit inside the dressing room. I think Arsenal have found a new face, maybe with a new philosophy, because this guy is like a warrior. “