Embrace peace, Sen Anyanwu begs Imo n-PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Senator representing Imo East at the upper legislative chamber, Samdaddy Anyanwu, yesterday said he was worried over the sudden formation of a factional group called the New Peoples Democratic Party, n-PDP, in Imo State.

Anyanwu in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kelechi Eke, said the party could not afford to enter the race for the 2019 general elections with a split factional executive.

Anyanwu has been linked to the n-PDP but he responded that the new group should toe the path of peace.

According to the statement, “As the highest political office holder of our great party in the state, I feel disturbed at this latest development. This is worrisome as we have a little above 80 days to the general elections.

“More worrisome is the fact that as an opposition party both at the State and national levels, the party cannot afford to approach the forthcoming election divided.

“Like the saying goes, united we stand and divided will fall. The lessons of the 2015 governorship elections in the State should be a case study but unfortunately, we don’t seem to have learnt our lessons.

“I appeal to the leadership of the n-PDP and their numerous followers to sheat their sword and allow the ongoing court process to it’s logical conclusion. Senator Anyanwu is a peace loving and a firm believer in due process. These explain the large followership and goodwill he commands.”

Anyanwu boasted that the matter resulting from the last Imo PDP governorship primaries, “was still in court. I am confident of recovering the mandate given to me by the people through the court. It is therefore important we allow the court take its normal course and not resort to actions that can threaten the party.”