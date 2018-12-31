Elozimo’s murder: Urhobo youths absolve DELSU

By Etop Ekanem

The authentic Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, worldwide youth wing, the apex socio-cultural group in Urhoboland, has absolved Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka of negligence in the murder of Miss Elozimo Ogege, a 300 level student of Mass Communication of the institution.

In a letter to the school authourity signed by UPU youth President-General, Nicholas Omoko, the group said Elozimo’s murder was carried out somewhere in Abraka, the university host community, saying Elozimo was not abducted from the school premises as being peddled in some quarters.

According to Omoko, “we are in support of Delta State University, DELSU, authorities. The university has never compromised standards in all its dealings, expecially in securing lives and property in the institution.”

Omoko in the letter noted that when the news of the death of Elozimo got to the institution’s authourities, the university security outfit, with other security agencies, swung into action, which led to the arrest of the culprits who are already cooling off in detention.

Hesaid: “The case is a criminal one and it’s being handled by the police and relevant state agency. It, therefore, wondered why some unscrupulous elements and impostors would go about saying that Elozimo death was as a result of negligence on the side of Deo Gratis, a reputable security firm, a security contractor engaged by DELSU and wanting to use it as an excuse to cause crisis in Abraka, a community made up mostly of Urhobo.

The Urhobo youth leader said UPU is responsible and peace-loving umbrella body of the Urhobo ethnic nationality committed to the development of Urhobo land and DELSU.