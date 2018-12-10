Eligibility Suit : Court strikes out Oni’s case

…declares Fayemi’s nomination valid

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Monday struck out the suit filed by former Governor Segun Oni challenging the eligibility of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to run as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a sitting Minister.

In her Judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh held that the case was “completely lacking merit”, adding that Fayemi was validly nominated by APC and that he was not a public officer envisaged by the Electoral Act, 1999 Constitution and Party Guidelines to resign before contesting.

Justice Agomoh also held that the purported indictment by Commission of Inquiry panel set up by Former Governor Ayodele Fayose did not convict Fayrki having been set aside by a Court of coordinate jurisdictions.

In the over two hours judgement, the court resolve all the issues in determination in favour of Dr Fayemi and held that the eligibility case lacked merit and did not have the required weight in law and as such dismissed accordingly.

Justice Agomoh noted that the Governor was a political office holder and not public officer when he contested for the primary election and there was no place in the constitution that declare such action as illegal.

In a reaction one of the counsel to former Governor Segun oni Mr omotayo oloruntola told newsmen since the court has made its pronouncement they would study the judgement for the next line of action.

Also counsel to Governor Kayode Fayemi Chief Rafiu Balogun said the judgement was has laid to rest the contentious issues raised by the plaintiff.