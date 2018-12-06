el-Rufai vows to prosecute people over hate speech

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has vowed that the state government will spare no effort in ensuring that those who want to cause violence in the state are dealt with according to law.

He spoke on a day governorship candidates of the various political parties in the state committed themselves to peaceful campaigns.

The governor, who spoke at a one-day event on Summit Towards Peaceful 2019 General Election in Kaduna, organised by Kaduna State Peace Commission, warned that there was a high possibility of violence during the campaign because of the conduct of some politicians.

He said: “We are deter-mined to bring to justice anyone that engages in hate speech in their tweet, Facebook and WhatsApp that leads to destruction of property or human beings in Kaduna State.

“We don’t care what people say. Anyone that comes to Kaduna and say something or even outside Kaduna, but it is heard in Kaduna, no matter who he is whether Bishop, imam or Sheikh, whether he calls himself chief or hakimi, we will bring him to justice.”

Earlier, state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hassan Hyet, charged the ruling party to ensure peaceful elections, saying fairness, equity and justice were the foundation for peaceful elections.