Ekiti LG Official arrested for altering, carting away documents

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A Director of Administration in Ijero Local Government Council, Mr Olusola Rotimi, is being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau, CIB, over alleged attempt to cart away files and other vital documents.

The top Council official, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Yinka Oyebode, was arrested Saturday, at the council headquarters, in Ejiro Ekiti, while sneaking out with the document.

According to Oyebode, “ Rotimi sneaked into the council office during the period of the monthly environmental sanitation programme and was apprehended while about leaving the office with the files and vital documents.

“When accosted by the security men attached to the office to disclose what he had in his bag, he said they were his personal belongings. But the security men insisted on searching the bags and discovered that files and other vital documents were concealed in clothes tucked inside the bag.

“The matter was reported at the Divisional Police Office ,DPO in Ijero, where Rotimi was later detained before the case was transferred to the CIB headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

“The State Government is aware of some clandestine moves by some individuals to undermine ongoing investigations by the State House of Assembly into the activities of the local government administration in the state.

“Civil servants in the state are warned in their own interest not to get involved in any act that can compromise or frustrate the investigation and to desist from any act capable of sabotaging efforts of the state government. The current administration has zero tolerance for fraudulent activities and would ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law.

“Already, the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has directed that security be scaled up around public institutions in the state with a view to checkmating similar occurrence.”