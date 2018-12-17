EGCDF commissions N382.6m projects

By Gab Ejuwa

Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, has commissioned infrastructure projects worth N382.6 million with promise to handover cottage hospitals at Polobubor and Oporoza to Delta State government in no distant time.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects, Mr. Jude Ukori, Executive Chairman of EGCDF, noted that the projects were meant to alleviate the suffering of the people in areas of basic infrastructure such as transportation, access roads, health, shelter, water hygiene and sanitation, improvement in tourism potentials, enhance the welfare of the people and create a conducive environment for education in riverine communities.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, in his remarks, said the projects include 500-metre access walkway, 150-metre access walkway at Opuama, 10-room guest houses at Ogbinbiri and Akekeromo Zion, concrete landing jetty at Oporoza community, rigid pavement and drains extension at Benikrukru, six-room public toilet project at Kunukunuma, 30-room hostel block at Okerenkoko and EGCDF secretariat annex in Effurun.