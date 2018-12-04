EFCC records 246 convictions in 11 months

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu on Tuesday in Lagos, said the commission recorded 246 court convictions of corrupt persons in the last 11 months.

Magu disclosed this during a stakeholders’ interactive meeting at the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency, stressing that they were winning the war against corruption.

He said that the commission had also secured quite a number of temporary or permanent forfeiture of property and various sums of monies unlawfully acquired by persons of questionable character.

“The most recent of such final forfeiture, through the efforts of the commission to the Federal government last month, was the N1.9 billion from Heritage Bank.

“No doubt, the introduction of special courts to try persons for corruption cases has been a blessing to anti-graft agencies. No more unnecessary delay in trial and dispensation of justice,” he said.

On the forthcoming general elections, Magu said that the commission would rise against the issue of vote-buying.

He urged the electorate to vote in leaders based on their programmes, not those who would pervert the system.

The anti-graft boss, however, declared that the commission was apolitical, stressing that they were concerned with those seeking to use the political space for money laundering.

“We would enforce the provision of the anti-money laundering law to the letter, no matter whose ox is gored.

“Some vested interests are already attacking us for our stand on the side of the law. Let us remind them that the law is no respecter of person,’’ he said.

He said that voter inducement portended a grave danger to our fledgling democracy and vote-buying is another manifestation of corruption that must be tackled.

On the activities of fraudsters popularly known as yahoo boys, shady night clubs and car dealers, Magu said more fight would be taken to their base, stressing that consistent raid would be carried out on them.

On the alleged investigation of APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, Magu said that the investigation on him was based on petitions against him before he became chairman of the ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Civil Society and the media were present at the meeting. (NAN)