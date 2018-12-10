EFCC raids Atiku’s sons’ apartment In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has raided an apartment belonging to sons of the PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the weekend.

The building also houses an apartment occupied by two sons of Atiku Abubakar and Chiemeka Orji, son of ex-Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji.

Paul Ibe, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar family, confirmed the incident stating that the officers who carried out the raid were unable to find anything incriminating.

Aliyu and Mustapha are currently out of the country studying for their masters’ degress. None were around during the raid.

According to premiumtimesng.com Atiku Abubakar’s children were not the primary target, but an anti-graft source hinted otherwise,that Chiemeka might have been the target due to the fact that his father, Theodore Orji is currently in court with the EFCC on charges of Corruption.

Chiemeka was said to have been taken to the EFCC office in Abuja alongside his brother, and two vehicles confiscated from them.

“When the EFCC officers arrived on Saturday, they met Theodore Orji’s sons at home, because they both live in the same building,” a source said.

“They asked to see the apartment of Aliyu and Mustapha Atiku-Abubakar but Theodore Orji’s sons refused to show them, saying their friends are out of the country, anyway.”

“The EFCC operatives then said they have intelligence that a large cache of dollars had been kept in the apartment which they had come to recover,” the source said. “They forcibly searched the apartment, but there was no hard currency or anything that could be construed as fraudulently damning.”

A spokesperson for the EFCC said he has no immediate knowledge of the operation, but expressed strong doubts that Mr Abubakar’s son’s home could be raided.

Tony Orilade said the EFCC has been investigating Mr Orji, and it was possible the former governor’s children were the target of further investigation into how state funds were used during his tenure from 2007 to 2015.

Coming over the same weekend that the PDP alleged restrictions were placed on the bank accounts of Mr Obi and his family, as well as claims that EFCC attempted to arrest Doyin Okupe, a PDP top shot, Mr Ibe accused the Buhari administration of raising the stakes of 2019 election higher than the country could absorb.

“Atiku Abubakar is destined to win the 2019 presidential election, and Nigerians are set to ensure that destiny holds by voting for him en masse,” Mr Ibe said. “The actors in Buhari’s government have now realised this possibility and are gripped by the fears of Atiku Abubakar.”

“This grievous act of intimidation now has an expiry date that is dwindling faster than a twinkle,” Mr Ibe said.