EFCC arrests 9 internet fraudsters in Abuja

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested nine Internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys, in Abuja.



The suspects were arrested by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Commission on November 30, 2018 through an intelligence report received on the fraudulent activities of the suspected fraudsters residing somewhere along Airport Road, as they were obviously living above their means.

Operatives of the EFCC had carried out surveillance for days on the activities of the fraudsters before they swooped in on them. The suspects are: Edwin Ogbomwan, Okouromi Franklin, Oseji Collins, Collins Onyekwuluje, Anyanechi Ekene, Tony Oviasuyi, Chidi Emeshili, Osaigbovo Aiseos and Osaigbovo Ikponmnosa.

The suspects had turned their residence into a safe haven for fraudulent activities using it as a place of abode and an operational office with computers, laptops, phones, modems, sim cards and many other fraudulent tools to fleece unsuspecting Nigerians and foreigners of their hard earned money and valuables.

The suspects had created a phoney identity of ‘Thomas Jerry Star and John Ben’, which they effectively deployed in their deceptive deals.

The suspects aged between 19 and 26 years, were arrested with two GLK Mercedes Benz, One Toyota Camry, Lexus Jeep and other valuables worth millions of Naira, which they acquired through the proceeds of their ignoble trade.

A statement by the acting Spokesman of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the suspects were cooperating with the commission and would be charged after the conclusion of investigations.