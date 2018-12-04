EFCC apolitical — MAGU

By Emma Nnadozie & Suliat Elomosho

THE acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, disclosed that the number of convictions recorded by the Commission has risen from 158 to 246 as at November 2018 noting that they are winning the war against corruption.

The EFCC boss said this during a meeting with media executives in Lagos. Magu said: “Several respectable international agencies have signed collaborative agreements with the Commission to tackle the menace of corruption. More than before, we are giving internet fraudsters sleepless nights. Also, shady night club owners, who harbour yahoo-yahoo boys, now see the Commission as a pain in their necks.

“So also, we have begun to send red alert to car dealers to check their books or be ready to face the wrath of the law. In all these, the EFCC is not engaging in a witch hunt, it is not a tool in the hands of anyone, government or individual, either. If your hands are clean, you can go to bed with your two eyes closed. We will never compromise integrity.

“In line with our expansion drive, I am pleased to inform you all that the Commission has recently opened two new zonal offices in Sokoto and Benue states. This is for a strategic purpose. Other Zonal offices reflecting the old 12 – states structure are coming soon, to bring the Commission closer to the people.”

Why EFCC filed fresh charges against Alison-Madueke, Omokore

He called for support from Nigerians to fight against monetization of the electoral process because of its negative impact on the future of the country. He said: “Voters inducement portends a grave danger to our fledgling democracy and this shameful act is another manifestation of corruption. The media has an important role to play in order to check this dangerous trend by educating eligible voters on need to turn down any form of inducement by politicians and report the brazen violation of our polity.

“Let me state that we are apolitical at the EFCC. However, the concern of EFCC is with those who seek to use the political space for money laundering. We would enforce the provisions of the anti-money laundering law to the letter, no matter whose ox is gored. Some vested interests are already attacking us for our stand on the side of the law. They should know that the law is no respecter of persons.”