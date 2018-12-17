Edwin Clark loses son

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has lost one of his sons, Chike Clark, aged 43.

Late Chike Clark died yesterday at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, after a surgery.

He had been in Hungary with his wife and three children, before he came to Nigeria where he was receiving treatment.

Confirming the death to Vanguard, Secretary to the Elder Statesman, Dorothy Koko, said the deceased was a successful business man.