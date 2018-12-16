Edo State slams technical officials over bad officiating

Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) chairman, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has condemned what he has described as atrocious officiating at the 19th edition of the National Sports Festival in Abuja.

An incensed Dudu-Orumen, who on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, venue of the gymnastics event in Abuja, watched as technical officials-referees and judges took what were clearly questionable decisions in the female category of the event, described the performance of the officials as unimpressive.

“Referees, umpires and judges have not been impressive at this Games. Their conduct has left a lot of questions unanswered and has certainly affected the quality of the festival. Now, I understand why fresh talents and other best sportsmen and women do not get to represent the country,” the incensed Edo State Sports Commission said.

Dudu-Orumen’s position on the questionable conduct of officials at the festival was corroborated by Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Phillip Shuaib. In a chat with this reporter after the event, he said he was disgusted with conduct of the officials who he said appeared to have made up their minds that athletes from one particular state shoauld win the event.

He called for improved officiating at this and subsequent games noting that if something is not done to check the ugly situation, Nigeria will continue to be denied quality representation in international sports federations.

“It is totally unacceptable that this should be happening at the Sports Festival. It is disgusting to see officials who are supposed to be impartial arbiters take sides. There is no doubt that this has affected the quality of this present Games. I am calling on the leadership of the sports ministry to take steps to ensure that this does not continue to happen and that it is not allowed to happen at future games”, the Edo State Deputy Governor said.