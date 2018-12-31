Edo residents upbeat about 2019, as churches, fun places, event centres wear new look

Residents of Edo State are filled with high hopes for the New Year, as churches and public buildings, including event centres wear new look in Benin City, Edo State capital to usher in 2019.

A cross-section of residents who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said they hope the New Year would usher in new opportunities for prosperity and that managers of the country would expertly navigate the numerous economic and political events that will shape the New Year.

When asked about how he intends to celebrate the New Year, Mr. John Ojehomon said, “I will be in my church for the cross-over service to thank God for the blessings and gift of life in the year 2018. I am happy to be alive and to be celebrating 2019 in good health. I believe there is a lot of things to look forward to in the new year. We hope that Nigeria will overcome the numerous hurdles in 2019.

Victor Lax, who operates an event centre, said, “We are set to host customers who will be visiting the centre to celebrate cross-over into the new year. We are expecting customers after the end of the cross-over church service. We will be open for business all through the night as fun seekers will be around to celebrate the new year.

Mrs. Joy Idehen said, “The new year celebration is a perfect opportunity to go out with the children. My husband and I will visit an event centre to mark the day. As God has blessed us with life and good health, nothing stops us from celebrating together as a family.”

Pastor Monday Osazee said members of his congregation will be holding a thanksgiving cross-over service to thank God for his blessings and protection in the year 2018 and pray for a successful year 2019.

On his expectations in year 2019, Ojehomon said he expects a successful 2019 general elections with no crisis, adding, “I believe Nigerians are now more enlightened to exercise their civic rights without resorting to violence. With free and fair polls, I believe we will have capable leaders to pilot our affairs as a nation.”