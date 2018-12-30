Edo PFN tasks INEC, security agencies on credible election

By Alemma Ozioruva

BENIN CITY – THE chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Edo State chapter, Bishop Mon Igbinosa has charged politicians to refrain from conducts and utterances that could instigate violence in the country as the nation goes to the polls.

Speaking to the media in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, the PFN chairman also challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to maintain neutrality during the elections.

Igbinosa, who is the presiding bishop of Gospel Outreach Ministries, said politicians should rather concentrate on selling their achievements or intentions to the electorate instead of engaging in activities that could be detrimental to the peace of the nation.

We’re not sabotaging your efforts, Amnesty International replies Nigerian Army

He said, “Politicians shouldn’t promote vote buying, they shouldn’t promote violence. They should appeal to the conscience of the people and allow them to vote for whoever they wish, and whatever political party they feel could bring about the desired well-being of this nation.

“They should preach peace and campaign with a mind set to sell themselves to the people, to freely exercise their franchise on voting day. I am asking all relevant agencies of government to play a neutral role. It has come to the point in this country where the police, the army, the DSS, INEC and others should be neutral.

Mutu assures constituents of continuous devt

“They should not take sides with anybody. Let us have free, fair and credible elections, the world can come and learn from. We haven’t had that in this country. I hope we’ll have that in the coming elections in 2019.”