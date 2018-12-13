Edo Govt to invest N5bn in Agric sector

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that his administration will invest over N5 billion in the agricultural sector to create more jobs and guarantee food security in the state.



Obaseki said this while speaking to beneficiaries of the federal government’s social investment programme, N-Power, in Edo South Senatorial District of the state, at an event tagged “Better Future” which held in Benin City.

According to the governor, over 10,000 people are expected to benefit from the investment in the state.

“From January next year, we are preparing over N5billion to be invested in agriculture and we expect that it will attract many people in the state.

“We are setting up agricultural clusters where farmers can sell their produce. We are also getting farmers to bring their produce to the cluster for processing,” he added.

He described the N-Power programme as a world-class programme and urged beneficiaries to see it as an opportunity to gain skills and work experience, they could use to build a future for themselves.

“We applaud the federal government for introducing the programme, we believe in the programme and have keyed into it, like no other state.

“We want you to see N-Power as a stepping stone to your achievements in life hill you look for more opportunities in the state where your skills can be fully harnessed.

“For instance, my administration is looking for health personnel to train to manage the Primary Health Centres in the state. N-Power beneficiaries stand a better chance to be trained as they already have the basic technical skills. So don’t wait for the programme to end before you seek better opportunities,” he advised the beneficiaries.