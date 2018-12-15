Edo Govt pays workers’ December salary

…Obaseki urges peaceful celebrations

The Edo State Government on Friday paid salaries of workers for the month of December, following the directive of the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said “the governor’s decision to pay workers, mid-way into the month, was informed by the need to make money available for workers to do early shopping for the yuletide and avoid the artificial inflation caused by commodity distributors.”

He added: “Governor Obaseki wants workers to get value for their money before all the players in the commodity distribution chain cash in on the season and hike food prices.

“The governor does not want Edo workers to be caught in the middle of such manipulative tendency of middlemen and has urged workers to go about their celebrations peacefully.

“Edo workers can storm the market from today and shop for the season. 2019 promises to be a better year for workers in the state.”

The governor’s aide further said that governor Obaseki is committed to the welfare of workers in the state through innovative ways.

“ Several reforms have been carried out in the Edo State civil service, including world-class trainings for the workers, revamp of their work environment, timely payment of salary and the migration of work culture from analogue to digital platform for efficiency,” Osagie added.